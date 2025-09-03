SDPC outperforms state in ‘24–’25 assessments

PICKENS — The School District of Pickens County (SDPC) has surpassed state performance benchmarks in the 2024–2025 South Carolina assessments, despite having a higher pupil-in-poverty rate than the state average

Released today by the South Carolina Department of Education, the results highlight the district’s academic growth and commitment to preparing students for future success.

“Our students’ performance on the SC READY, EOC, WIN, and

