SDPC to buy West End Hall from the city of Easley

By Jason Evans

Staff Reporter

jevans@thepccourier.com

EASLEY — Ownership of West End Hall in Easley will be changing hands after school district officials requested the building be sold back to the district.

The sale will benefit the continued and future growth of the district’s Adult Learning Center, according to officials.

In November, Mayor Lisa Talbert said the situation is an unusual one. The school district owns the grounds and gave the city the building.

“It was given to us for $1,” she said. “It’s just a part of our town and it belongs to the school.”

School District of Pickens County superintendent

