Search ongoing for Pickens man in Idaho backcountry

By Jason Evans

Staff Reporter

jevans@thepccourier.com

VALLEY COUNTY, Idaho — Efforts to find a Pickens man whose car was found abandoned in Idaho last month continue.

Solomon Wilkins, 27, was last seen leaving his home on Ponderosa Road in Pickens in his Toyota Corolla on the morning of Aug. 4.

The Pickens County Sheriff’s Office announced on Aug. 6 that Wilkins had been “located and identified at a location outside of Pickens County” and was no longer considered a missing person.

On Aug. 31, the Valley County Sheriff’s Office in Idaho issued

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