Second annual Barn, Boots and Brew scheduled for next week

EASLEY — Family Promise of Pickens County is set to present its annual Barn, Boots and Brew and Silent Auction on Sept. 26.

The event will be held at Arabella Farm, located at 125 Buck Ridge Road in Sunset, and is sponsored by Cornell Dubilier, Jack’s Parlour and Sealevel Systems.

The event will include appetizers, Nashville-style BBQ, dessert and beverages, including a cash bar. Highlights of the evening will be line

You must be logged in to view this content.

Subscribe Today or Login