Semper Fi Barn to host Community Patriot Day Remembrance Ceremony

SIX MILE — The Semper Fi Barn will host a community-wide Patriot Day Remembrance Ceremony on September 11, offering area residents a meaningful opportunity to honor those lost in the September 11, 2001 attacks. The ceremony, themed “Remember • Reflect • Recommit” welcomes flexible participation to accommodate varying schedules.

The remembrance event begins at 8:30 a.m. with four distinct moments of silence timed to coincide with each attack 24 years ago. The ceremony allows community members to join for the full event, individual moments of silence, or the fellowship gathering that follows.

The ceremony will observe moments of silence at historically significant times: 8:46 a.m. for the World Trade Center North Tower, 9:03 a.m. for the South Tower, 9:37 a.m. for the Pentagon, and 10:03 a.m. for Flight 93 in Pennsylvania.

Each moment will be marked by bell or chime signals. A narrative will be read preceding each moment of silence detailing the sequence of events of the hijacking of each aircraft and the destruction of each attack.

The ceremony takes place outdoors with the American flag at half-staff, weather permitting, with indoor accommodations available if needed. Children are welcome, and late arrivals or early departures will be respectfully accommodated.

“Whether someone can stay for two hours or two minutes, every form of participation honors the memory of September 11th,” said Joyce Hansel, Regent for the Fort Prince George Chapter of the daughters of the American Revolution (DAR). “This is about community, remembrance, and ensuring we never forget.”

The event is free and open to the public. It will be held at the Semper Fi Barn located at 314 Smith Memorial Highway, Central. For more information contact Tom von Kaenel, semperfibarn@gmail.com, 864-643-9197.