Semper Fi Barn to host Memorial Day service

SIX MILE — The Semper Fi Barn, a sanctuary dedicated to honoring military veterans,will host a Memorial Day church service at 10:30 a.m. on Sunday, May 25, to pay tribute to those who have died in service to the United States.

Pastor James Williams of Kings Grove Baptist Church in Six Mile will lead the service, which will honor the 1.3 million American service members who have died in wartime, as well as the 85,000 who remain missing.

Located off Smith Memorial Highway near Six Mile, the Semper Fi Barn serves as a

You must be logged in to view this content.

Subscribe Today or Login