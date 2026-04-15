Seven puppies

Matthew 25:40 “And the King shall answer and say unto them, Verily I say unto you, Inasmuch as ye have done it unto one of the least of these my brethren, ye have done it unto me.”

Have you ever heard a sound you could not place? You did not know where it came from or what it was, so you dismissed it and went your way. Then the next day you heard it again. This time, you make a decision to determine the great mystery.

When I was teaching, I would get home from work and go for a run or a bicycle ride. On a ride one warm spring day about ten miles from

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