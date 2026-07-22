Sheriff discusses Flock cameras use

By Jason Evans

Staff Reporter

jevans@thepccourier.com

COUNTY — Pickens County Sheriff Tommy Blankenship took to social media Sunday night to discuss the use of Flock Safety cameras by law enforcement.

Flock Safety cameras’ use by law enforcement in South Carolina has been in the news recently.

Earlier this month, the Greer Police Department announced two officers were terminated after evidence confirmed they

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