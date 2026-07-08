Sheriff looking to protect seniors, churches, roads, lakes

By Jason Evans

Staff Reporter

jevans@thepccourier.com

COUNTY — Protecting highways, waterways and populations that may be more vulnerable to crime are among Pickens County Sheriff Tommy Blankenship’s concerns.

Blankenship began his update at the June 29 Pickens United meeting with a thank you to Pickens County Council “for recognizing that we as a county needed to step up a little bit with a 6 percent raise for every single county employee.”

“Not only do my people appreciate that, but county employees across the board do,” he said.

Blankenship has been advocating this year for recruiting and retaining more staff at the Pickens County Sheriff’s Office,

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