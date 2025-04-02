Sheriff: missing camper likely ‘still on mountain’
By Jason Evans
Staff Reporter
jevans@thepccourier.com
COUNTY — Pickens County Sheriff Tommy Blankenship believes a missing Georgia woman last seen at Table Rock State Park is still somewhere in that area, nearly a month after her disappearance.
Stephanie Ann Womacks, of Temple, Ga., was last seen at approximately 6 p.m. Monday, March 3, at her campsite in the White Oak camping area of Table
