By Jason Evans

Staff Reporter

jevans@thepccourier.com

COUNTY — Pickens County Sheriff Tommy Blankenship wants residents to be aware of a scam that attempts to use his agency’s name to rip off its victims.

In a video posted on the Pickens County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page on Feb. 27, Blankenship said his agency is seeing “a lot” of calls about scammers who

You must be logged in to view this content.

Subscribe Today or Login