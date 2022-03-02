Sheriff’s office captain arrested

By Jason Evans

Staff Reporter

jevans@thepccourier.com

EASLEY — A captain with the Pickens County Sheriff’s Office was charged with driving under the influence following a single-vehicle incident last week.

According to a release issued by Easley Police Department public information officer Sgt. Ashley Anderson, Easley police officers received reports that a black Jeep had “collided into a roadside ditch” on Calhoun Memorial Highway near Outback Steakhouse around 5

