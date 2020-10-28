Shuckin’ Shack set to open next week

EASLEY — Seasoned restaurateur Don Marcum is set to open his second restaurant with Shuckin’ Shack, a 16-unit North Carolina-based oyster bar concept known for its fresh, delicious meals and creative cocktails in an environment that exudes relaxation, at 221 W. Main St. in downtown Easley next Tuesday, Nov. 2.

Marcum, who opened his Greenville location in 2015, has experienced an extremely successful business, year-over-year, since opening. Despite the pandemic-related challenges, the restaurant owner was able to recover quickly thanks to support from the community and plans to move forward with his Easley opening.

The Easley location will feature indoor seating, as well as an outdoor patio with seating for 50 people, and has been designed so that customers will be safely distanced from one another, while still being able to experience the coastal, laid-back vibes of Shuckin’ Shack. The restaurant will have its soft opening on Saturday and Sunday and will officially open on Monday.

“We’re thrilled to bring Shuckin’ Shack to Easley and invite the community to come celebrate with us on Nov. 2,” Marcum said.

The Easley opening is one piece in the brand’s larger growth story. Since its founding in 2007, Shuckin’ Shack has celebrated more than 15 openings, with an enthusiastic following throughout the Southeast. As Shuckin’ Shack continues to grow in new markets with new franchise owners and existing franchisees, its development team plans to bring an additional 10-15 locations to the state.

“Our model has proven to be resilient despite an unprecedented time in the industry, and we’re looking forward to growing throughout the Southeast in 2020 and as we look ahead to next year,” Shuckin’ Shack CEO Jonathan Weathington said.