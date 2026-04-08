Signature Foods USA to open new plant in Easley

By Jason Evans

Staff Reporter

jevans@thepccourier.com

EASLEY — A specialty food products manufacturer will invest $11.5 million and create more than 200 jobs in the Anderson County portion of Easley.

Signature Foods USA announced on April 2 it had selected Anderson County for its first South Carolina operation, a SC Department of Commerce release said.

“Signature Foods USA’s decision to establish operations in

You must be logged in to view this content.

Subscribe Today or Login