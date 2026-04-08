Signature Foods USA to open new plant in Easley
By Jason Evans
Staff Reporter
jevans@thepccourier.com
EASLEY — A specialty food products manufacturer will invest $11.5 million and create more than 200 jobs in the Anderson County portion of Easley.
Signature Foods USA announced on April 2 it had selected Anderson County for its first South Carolina operation, a SC Department of Commerce release said.
“Signature Foods USA’s decision to establish operations in
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