Signing Day 2025

Over a dozen athletes from around Pickens County signed last Wednesday to advance their academic and athletic careers at schools across the country. Above: Carter McCollum (football, Presbyterian), Kade Maxey (football, the Citadel), Ashlyn Knight (volleyball, Clinton), Allison Hendricks (volleyball, Clinton) and Kaylee Bolding (softball, Limestone) signed at Pickens High School. Right: Kyler Turner (football, Erskine) signed at Easley High School. Below: Phelim Crowley (swimming, Davidson), Ashby Williams (cross-country/track and field, Appalachian State), Jay Owens (swimming, Converse), Curtis Henry (swimming, Lenoir-Rhyne), Parker Summers (soccer, Southern Wesleyan), Trey Bartels (track, the Citadel), Jamarion Williams (football, Minnesota West), Lee Turnipseed (baseball, Charleston Southern), Spencer Conn (football, Murray State), Julian Baldwin (baseball, USC Sumter), J.W. Sarkees (rugby, Penn State) and Bruce Brown (football, Furman) signed at Daniel High School. Not pictured is Daniel signee Tremaine Davis Jr. (football, Johnson C. Smith).