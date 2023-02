After five unsuccessful trips to the state championship, the Liberty High School wrestling program finally broke through on Saturday, dominating North Central for the state duals title. Red Devils coach Dale Burrell said his squad went to Columbia “for business,” and Liberty took care of the Knights in business-like fashion, picking up pins in 10 of its 12 wins en route to a 66-12 victory. To read more, scroll down below. Photos by Jessica Mackey/Courier