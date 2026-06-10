Six charged in Pickens drug bust
By Jason Evans
Staff Reporter
jevans@thepccourier.com
PICKENS — Several people have been charged with narcotics and weapons-related offenses following a long-term investigation by the Pickens Police Department.
According to a June PPD release, the department’s Special Operations Unit concluded a several-month-long narcotics investigation titled “Operation CRACKdown” with assistance from several neighboring agencies, resulting in multiple arrests and
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