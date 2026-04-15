Six Mile issues statement on upcoming community events

SIX MILE — Following online concerns about upcoming community events in Six Mile, the Town of Six Mile released an official statement on Facebook on Saturday condemning online negativity as the town charts its path ahead for events like its annual Issaqueena Festival.

In the statement, town officials said “there have been some negative social media posts seemingly alleging that the Town has ‘run off’ its event coordinator and that it wants Town events to fail,” adding

You must be logged in to view this content.

Subscribe Today or Login