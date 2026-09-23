Six Mile man charged with CSC with minor

By Jason Evans

Staff Reporter

jevans@thepccourier.com

OCONEE COUNTY — A Six Mile man was jailed last week after being charged with second-degree criminal sexual conduct with a minor.

Christian Taylor Moon, 25, was booked into the Oconee County Detention Center around 6:40 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 16, according to an Oconee County Sheriff’s Office release issued the following day.

The release said the OCSO began an investigation on Sept. 2 after a Department of Social Services employee filed a report about “allegations made of inappropriate conduct toward a child by an adult male identified as Moon in August of this year,” the release said.

The investigation was turned over to a violent crimes investigator assigned to the Criminal Investigations Bureau, the release said.

Based on evidence obtained during the investigation, and after consultations with a judge, an arrest warrant was obtained against Moon.

The arrest warrant alleges Moon engaged in sexual battery by placing his hand under an article of clothing the child was wearing, the release said.

The incident is alleged to have occurred in the Fair Play area on Aug. 14, the release said.

The OCSO investigation continues, the release said.

“In order to preserve the integrity of the investigation, and that of the underage victim, the sheriff’s office will not release any information that could, either directly or indirectly, identify the minor victim,” the release said