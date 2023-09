By Jason Evans

Staff Reporter

jevans@thepccourier.com

SIX MILE — A Six Mile man has been sentenced to prison for furnishing a false tax document to the South Carolina Department of Revenue (SCDOR).

Ricardo Antonio Ramos, 27, was arrested by SCDOR agents in November 2020 and charged with one count of furnishing a false tax document and one count of forgery, according to a

You must be logged in to view this content.

Subscribe Today or Login