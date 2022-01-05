Six Mile park construction to pick up

Six Mile town clerk Rita Martin said last week the town is working with two engineers and an architect on design plans for the Six Mile Community Park on Main Street. “The first thing we’re going to start doing is the pavilion,” she said. “And we’ve got drawings, architectural drawings, but the holidays have sort of put a stop there. But hopefully, once the year gets rolling, hopefully we’ll actually get to start on that. We’ve not actually constructed anything out there, but if you take a look, you can see little markers and where they’ve cut limbs off of trees to actually be ready to have it start to go up.”