Six Mile set to take down Dillard House

SIX MILE — A house on North Main Street in Six Mile the town had hoped to improve will instead be demolished after hazardous materials were found in the building.

Town clerk Rita Martin said asbestos and lead-based paint on the window trim were found in the town-owned property.

Known as the Dillard House, it was built in the early 20th century, according to Martin.

“We have an ordinance in town about dilapidated

You must be logged in to view this content.

Subscribe Today or Login