SNAP a ‘government program that actually works’

By Jason Evans

Staff Reporter

jevans@thepccourier.com

LIBERTY — A speaker working to address food needs in the area recently addressed some prevalent myths about the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP).

Ron Miller is the regional agency services coordinator with Second Harvest Food Bank of Metrolina, helping to address food insecurity and access with more than 100 partner agencies in nine counties of the Upstate.

Miller presented on SNAP myths during Healthy Pickens

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