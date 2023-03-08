Soapstone plans return of fish fry fundraiser April 1

By Jason Evans

Staff Reporter

jevans@thepccourier.com

PICKENS — A popular fish fry fundraiser that benefits a historic church is returning at least one more time.

Soapstone Baptist Church will hold a fish fry fundraiser from 11:30 a.m.-5:30 p.m. Saturday, April 1, according to a news release from John Boyanoski with Complete PR.

Soapstone Baptist Church was founded by freed slaves in Pickens’ Liberia community.

The fish frys were a brainchild of Mable Owens Clarke, who told her mother on her deathbed that she would not let the

You must be logged in to view this content.

Subscribe Today or Login