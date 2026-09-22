Soapstone’s Singing on the Rock set for Saturday

PICKENS — Soapstone Baptist Church will host “Singing on the Rock,” a live gospel concert, from 4-8 p.m. this Saturday, Sept. 26.

The event will feature performances by Tracy Smith, Maxie Burton, the Henderson Brothers, James Hester, the Long Branch Easley Union Chorus, the Sweet Potato Pie Kids, Church With No Walls, the St. Marks Inspirational Choir and Cliff of Scenic Hill Baptist Church. Praise dancer Tracy Johnson will also perform. Food vendors will be on site throughout the event. A $20 donation is requested.

Soapstone Baptist Church is located at 296 Liberia Road in Pickens. For more, call (864) 607-3493.