Space Force names Clemson University strategic partner

By Riley Morningstar

Courtesy The Journal

rmorningstar@upstatetoday.com

CLEMSON — Clemson University is now one of just 14 schools in the country to enter an exclusive strategic partnership with the newest branch of the U.S. Armed Forces — the U.S. Space Force.

School president Jim Clements and other school officials welcomed from Space Force and signed a memorandum of understanding in its University Partnership Program (UPP) on Monday with Vice Chief of Space Operations Gen. David Thompson. Clemson is the 13th university to join the partnership

You must be logged in to view this content.

Subscribe Today or Login