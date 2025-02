EASLEY — St. Michael’s Episcopal Church will host its annual oyster roast on Saturday, March 8 from 2-5 p.m., at 1200 Powdersville Rd. in Easley.

Proceeds from the event benefit multiple charitable organizations in Pickens County.

Attendees will be able to enjoy all-you-can-eat oysters,

You must be logged in to view this content.

Subscribe Today or Login