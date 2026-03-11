Standing strong with confidence

Fear and anxiety are negative byproducts of modern life, trying to influence us away from God.

Our jobs are often stressful, our relationships and finances, and even our children struggle with social pressures we hardly faced when we were their age. Some people turn to natural remedies, like the newly popular cannabidiol products, while others are absorbed in social media, but there is even better news that can give us peace in this troubled world. The Bible remains an unfailing source of hope and comfort in the seasons when we are

You must be logged in to view this content.

Subscribe Today or Login