Staying healthy, staying home

I’ve been lax lately in terms of my health. I admit it. While I haven’t been at music concerts among thousands of people or riding packed subway cars, I have been going to stores during the daytime when the aisles are full. This was especially true during the holiday shopping season. It’s time to stop that — again — and start staying home, again.

Respiratory syncytial virus (also known as RSV) is on the rise where I live, and likely elsewhere.

