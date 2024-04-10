Stewart named new EHS volleyball coach

EASLEY — After missing the playoffs the last three seasons, Easley High School has found a new coach with a championship pedigree to lead the Green Wave volleyball program.

The school announced Mrs. Joy Stewart as the new head girls’ volleyball coach on Tuesday. Stewart is the former head coach at both Daniel High School and Liberty High School.

“EHS is very excited to recruit such a valuable

