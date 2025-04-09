Stone named DWD football coach

By Bru Nimmons

Staff Reporter

bnimmons@thepccourier.com

CENTRAL — One day after sources indicated to the Courier that Walhalla High School head football coach Chris Stone was set to take the head coaching job at Daniel High School, the School District of Pickens County made the hire official Wednesday morning.

In a quick turnaround, Stone had his first chance to meet with the public Wednesday night in the school’s gym. There, he laid out his vision for Daniel football after two successful seasons leading the Razorbacks.

“I truly believe that the things that are about

