Stroller assault sparks Liberty police standoff
By Jason Evans
Staff Reporter
jevans@thepccourier.com
LIBERTY — A man faces multiple charges after police allege he assaulted a man walking with a child in a stroller last week.
Pickens County Sheriff’s Office Chief Deputy Brett Barwick said in an Aug. 26 news release the agency’s communications center received a 911 call at 11:09 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 25, about an assault in the area of Hovey Lane
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