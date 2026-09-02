Stroller assault sparks Liberty police standoff

By Jason Evans

Staff Reporter

jevans@thepccourier.com

LIBERTY — A man faces multiple charges after police allege he assaulted a man walking with a child in a stroller last week.

Pickens County Sheriff’s Office Chief Deputy Brett Barwick said in an Aug. 26 news release the agency’s communications center received a 911 call at 11:09 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 25, about an assault in the area of Hovey Lane

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