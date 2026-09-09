Sullivan the Republican nominee for Clemson county council seat

CLEMSON — Joe Sullivan, 62, is running to represent the Clemson area on Pickens County Council.

Sullivan won the Republican primary for the District 1 seat in June when he defeated former councilman Ensley Feemster, who represented Clemson on the council from 2014-22.

“I like Ensley, a man of integrity, and I am humbled by his recent endorsement of my effort in November,” Sullivan said.

Sullivan has never run for elected office before and will face Democrat Erin Goss in the Tuesday, Nov. 3, general election.

Sullivan was born in Philadelphia, attended Pennsylvania State and moved to South Carolina 23 years ago. He admits

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