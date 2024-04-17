AdvertiseHereH
04/17/2024   Local News

Sundling receives Liberty Small Business Scholarship

LIBERTY — The Liberty Community Small Business Scholarship is awarded to aspiring students who demonstrate business potential and a strong drive to create and execute innovative business ideas. Liberty High School senior Tristen Sundling is the 2024 recipient who impressed the selection committee in the in-person interviews with her drive and determination. About her startup, Sundling said,

