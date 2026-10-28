Sunrise Cemetery needs ‘perpetual care plan’
By Jason Evans
Staff Reporter
jevans@thepccourier.com
PICKENS — While there have been recent improvements made at Sunrise Cemetery, and more to come over the next several weeks, officials say a longer-term plan is needed.
Pickens Parks and Recreation director Jonathon Morris discussed the cemetery during his report to city council at its work session on Monday.
“There’s never been a perpetual care plan for that cemetery within the cty of Pickens,” Morris said. “It’s
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