Swords named Pickens County library director

By Jason Evans

Staff Reporter

jevans@thepccourier.com

COUNTY — The new director of the Pickens County Library System will start her duties next month.

In a release issued last week, the Pickens County Library System Board of Directors announced that Kasie Swords will be the library system’s new director effective Nov. 16.

“We are thrilled to welcome Kasey Swords to lead the Pickens County Library System,” library board chair Danny Parton said in the release. “Kasey brings a wealth of experience, energy and a deep commitment to public service. The board is confident that her leadership will inspire our staff and expand

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