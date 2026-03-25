SWU receives largest gift in school’s history

CENTRAL — Southern Wesleyan University has received the largest gift in its history, marking a significant moment of transformational support for the institution’s future.

The gift came through the sale of a Christian camp property in North Carolina that had been donated to Southern Wesleyan University in 2025. Following prayerful consideration, the property was sold for $2.125 million to a Christian organization that will continue using the property to advance the cause of Christ.

“We give thanks to God for His remarkable

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