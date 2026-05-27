SWU’s Eller earns SCICU Excellence in Teaching award

CENTRAL —Southern Wesleyan University Associate Professor of Biology and coordinator for the university’s pre-dental, pre-med, pre-nursing, and pre-pharmacy programs, Dr. Michele Eller, has been recognized as the recipient of the 2026 South Carolina Independent Colleges and Universities (SCICU) Excellence in Teaching Award.

Dr. Eller, a Southern Wesleyan alumna, earned a Bachelor of Science in Chemistry from SWU before completing her Ph.D. in genetics at Clemson University. She returned to her alma mater as a full-time faculty member in 2017 and has since become a highly respected educator, mentor, and advocate for student research and academic excellence.

An expert in cell biology, genomics, and science pedagogies, Dr. Eller teaches a wide

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