Table Rock historical marker set to be unveiled at overlook

PICKENS — A South Carolina state historical marker will be unveiled for Table Rock with the dedication of the county’s newest park at 11 a.m. this Friday, March 18.

Erected by Pickens County and the Pickens County Historical Society, the marker will stand in the new overlook on the north side of Scenic Highway 11, where visitors will have a safe pull-off to view and photograph Grant Meadow, the towering mountain itself and the Blue Ridge Escarpment, famously known as the Blue Wall.

The public is invited to attend the unveiling of the 26th state historical marker in Pickens County. Parking is only available at the Table Rock Visitors Center, with shuttle service to the overlook about a mile away.

PCHS vice president Dennis Chastain will speak on the important history of the site. Dr. Edwin Breeden, director of the state historical marker program of the South Carolina Department of Archives and History, will relate the significance of the marker and the marker program.

Pickens County officials will speak on the significance of the Grant Meadow overlook and dedicate the benches erected on site.

Table Rock was described in the 1820s as the “monarch of the mountains,” and the iconic granite-crested monolith in northern Pickens County is one of the most visited and photographed landmarks in the state.