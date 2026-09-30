Table Rock Road bridge to close

By Jason Evans

Staff Reporter

jevans@thepccourier.com

PICKENS — The bridge over the Oolenoy River on Table Rock Road will close for repairs next week, according to the South Carolina Department of Transportation.

SCDOT announced in a news release Monday that it will close and detour the Table Rock Road (S.C. 288) bridge for repairs beginning Monday, Oct. 5.

Table Rock Road will be open to local traffic only. The detour route is Sliding Rock Road to S.C. Highway 11, the release said.

Drivers are asked to slow down and pay attention to signs and crews when driving through the area.