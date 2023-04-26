Taking a moment to share my life and appreciation

For those of you who read this column, I hope the insights and considerations are worth your time.

I have political and social speculations like all of you, but I would much rather stay focused on how awesome God is. I’m just a student desiring to understand what I believe, while also trying to listen carefully and be discerning about the convictions of others.

Everyone has their own opinions about everything, and when we become involved in endless

You must be logged in to view this content.

Subscribe Today or Login