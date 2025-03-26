Taking a moment to think out loud

Life is filled with ups and downs, joy and good times mixed in with seasons of discouragement and sadness.

I do not believe in a perfect life here on earth and this includes any human living above the reproach of sin and of course, all of us having everything perfect within our hopes and dreams of happiness. Even the individuals who have billions of dollars in the bank have times of frustration and disappointment. For example, even those who cruise the seas on luxury yachts have engine breakdowns, and stormy weather. Or how about those who have all the money they could ever spend but are so sick they cannot

You must be logged in to view this content.

Subscribe Today or Login