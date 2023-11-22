Talbert beats Womack in runoff for Easley Mayor seat

By Bru Nimmons

Staff Reporter

bnimmons@thepccourier.com

PICKENS — Pickens County voters returned to the polls one last time on Tuesday night for runoff elections in Central, Easley and Pickens.

The biggest change of the night came in Easley, where Lisa Talbert defeat incumbent Mayor Butch Womack.

Talbert received 1,812 votes compared to Womack’s 1,061, unseating the Easley mayor after just one term. Easley had a 17.98 percent voter turnout for its election.

In Pickens, Floyd Rogers and Allie Winter held off Morrell Stokes in the race for two city council seats.

Rogers led the way with 220 votes, and Winter clinched her seat with 160 votes. Stokes had 103 votes in defeat. Pickens had a 16.07 percent voter turnout.

The town of Central had two separate runoffs for council seats.

In the battle between Doug Barry and incumbent Joe Moss, Moss won reelection with 110 votes. Barry received 83 votes.

Meanwhile, Robert Carl Griffin took down Bryan Schaupp in the race to fill L.C. Hayes’ unexpired council term, taking 103 votes compared to Schaupp’s 86. Central had the lowest voter turnout of the three municipalities, with just 8.07 percent of voters returning to the polls for the runoff.