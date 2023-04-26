Teen arrested in weekend killing
Facing murder charge, 17-year-old caught two days after Saturday shooting
By Jason Evans
Staff Reporter
jevans@thepccourier.com
CENTRAL — A teen has been charged with murder after a deadly shooting in Central on Saturday night.
Wyatt Anthony Scott Pelfrey, 17, is charged with murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime, according to a release from Pickens County Sheriff’s Office Chief Deputy Chuck James.
James said the sheriff’s office was notified of a shooting incident near the intersection of Old Shirley Road and Sheriff Road in Central shortly after 10 p.m. Saturday.
When deputies arrived, they found a 22-year-old man lying in front of the home with an apparent
