By Jason Evans

Staff Reporter

jevans@thepccourier.com

LIBERTY — The officer who has been serving as the city of Liberty’s police chief for the past several months officially got the job Monday evening.

“We’ve got a lot of people here tonightm and I thank you so much for coming out and supporting this special event,” Mayor Erica Romo Woods said to the audience at the

You must be logged in to view this content.

Subscribe Today or Login