Textile legends

Taken in 1972, the above picture shows the Fairhaven Mill basketball coached by former Pickens County Sheriff’s Office detective Juke Hendricks. According to Terry Hallums, a member of the team, the Fairhaven Mill team was the first all-black basketball team to play in the Greenville Textile Tournament at the Greenville Memorial Auditorium. Pictured in the back row, from left, are James “Red Boy” Griffin, Marcus “Tree Top” Rosemond, Doug “Big D” Dukes, Zion McKinney, Danny Hendricks and Juke Hendricks. In front are Donnie Hendricks, Ronnie Anderson and Terry Hallums. All of the players attended Pickens High School, and the team brought home the Class C trophy from the tournament.