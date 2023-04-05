The angel said, ‘Jesus is not here, He is risen!’

This is the time of year when Christians focus on the crucifixion and resurrection of Jesus Christ. Spring is a season of new life, as His followers remember how He suffered and shed His blood on the cross and after three days He arose victoriously from the grave.

To be honest, holy week is not so much a jolly time of celebration, but rather calls for serious meditation, humility and being grateful for the precious gift of salvation. It is bittersweet because it’s never pleasant to imagine an innocent person being brutally tortured, but knowing that Jesus miraculously came back to life is a demonstration of His infinite power and authority

You must be logged in to view this content.

Subscribe Today or Login