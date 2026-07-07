The Bible and the Declaration of Independence

2 Corinthians 3:17 “Now the Lord is that Spirit: and where the Spirit of the Lord is, there is liberty.”

The word “Creator” in the Declaration of Independence indicates a God/Bible believing people. The parallels to Bible teachings, concepts and people connect the Bible to the Declaration.

King George III ruled Britain in from 1760 until 1820. Many of the early settlers in America from Britain thought of George as the Antichrist. The tyranny and excessive taxation levied against them led those first Americans to rebel against the King and Britain.

When unalienable (sometimes spelled inalienable) rights are held for ransom, people can be expected to rebel. Those rights are those explicitly given by God to every human

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