The Cherokee Path

As I write this, Thanksgiving is fast approaching, and we anticipate the joy of being with friends and family to celebrate life’s blessings.

Native Americans celebrated Mother Earth’s abundance long before the settlers arrived, so it is appropriate that we also celebrate Native American Heritage month in November.

Native American history can be told through the intricate patterns the Cherokee would weave into their baskets and blankets. The Cherokee knew a

You must be logged in to view this content.

Subscribe Today or Login