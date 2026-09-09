The Hiding Place receives national, local support

By Jason Evans

Staff Reporter

jevans@thepccourier.com

COUNTY — A local organization serving survivors of domestic violence recently received financial backing from a national chain and an area foundation.

Last month, The Hiding Place announced it has received a $100,000 Lowe’s Community Impact Grant.

The Hiding Place founders Breann Griffin and Jennifer Looper spoke to the Courier on Wednesday.

“It’s been a long process,” Griffin said of moving through the grant application’s phases. “I would say we submitted in January or February and then we found out in April that we were a finalist.

“Then we had to submit more information,” she continued. “We had to submit a video of the area that we wanted to renovate and talk about our program.”

The founders learned they would receive the grant in July.

“Six thousand applicants applied nationwide, and 200 organizations won,” Griffin said.

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